Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLFKF remained flat at $$33.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69.

Nilfisk Holding A/S Company Profile

Nilfisk Holding A/S develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning solutions and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Europe, Americas, APAC, Consumer, and Private Label and Other. The company offers commercial vacuum cleaners, such as upright, wet and dry, and dry vacuum cleaners, as well as industrial vacuum cleaners; floor cleaning machines scrubber dryers, sweepers, combination machines, carpet extractors, burnishers, and steam cleaners; mobile, stationary, and petrol/diesel driven pressure washers; and industry, vehicle, floor care, surface, and textile detergents, as well as care and maintenance products, and disinfectants.

