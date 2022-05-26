NiSource Inc. (NI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on August 19th

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

NiSource has raised its dividend by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years. NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

NI opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NiSource by 95.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

About NiSource (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

