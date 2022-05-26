Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,210 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $134.08 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $130.43 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.80.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.