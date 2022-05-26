Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,698,000 after purchasing an additional 62,983 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $425.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $456.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $402.05 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

