Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 3,632 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,615,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,110,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,816,000 after purchasing an additional 627,911 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,342,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,987 shares of company stock worth $24,296,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

