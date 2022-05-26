Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after buying an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2,031.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 905,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after buying an additional 863,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Progressive by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,311,000 after buying an additional 861,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,285 shares of company stock worth $8,350,944. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $116.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day moving average is $106.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.