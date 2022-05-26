Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AON by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AON by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 258,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $265.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.65.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

