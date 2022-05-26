Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $160.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $156.94 and a one year high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total value of $617,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock worth $1,910,981. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

