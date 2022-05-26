Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,172 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CME Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $195.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.35 and its 200-day moving average is $228.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.14.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $2,269,925 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

