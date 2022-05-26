Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 11,702 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 557,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 87,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $66.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $62.17 and a 52 week high of $94.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

