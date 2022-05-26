Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,327 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NWL opened at $20.36 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

