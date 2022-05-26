Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NOMD traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after buying an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after buying an additional 750,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after buying an additional 719,904 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8,497.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 201,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 28.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 67,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

