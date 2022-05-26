Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordstrom updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.
Nordstrom stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 673,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.
Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
