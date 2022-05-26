Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordstrom updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

Nordstrom stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 673,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

