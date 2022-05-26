North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW) Short Interest Update

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 605.3% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NMMCW stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. North Mountain Merger has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.30.

