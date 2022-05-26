Northern Lights Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NLITU – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 95,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 892% from the average session volume of 9,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Get Northern Lights Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,273,000.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.