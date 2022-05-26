Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Shares Down 1.9%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. 8,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 13,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Paulsens, Tanami, and Bronzewing projects.

