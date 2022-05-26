NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) is Unigestion Holding SA’s 8th Largest Position

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock comprises approximately 2.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.45% of NortonLifeLock worth $68,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,883,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,494. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

