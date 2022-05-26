Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 30,550,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,809,578. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $1,869,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

