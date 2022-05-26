Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $44,950.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

NUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

