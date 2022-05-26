Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,627,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,615 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $978,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.36.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.86 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

