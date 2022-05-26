Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278,167 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,658,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,508,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,790,699. The stock has a market cap of $302.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.