Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Billion Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,858,180 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 135,527 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Adobe worth $1,053,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $408.60. 2,418,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,421. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

