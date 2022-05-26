Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Billion Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,610,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,330 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,157,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $21.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $509.21. 1,292,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $442.53 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.45.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

