Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Billion Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,441,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,226,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,329,478 shares of company stock worth $381,186,992. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $6.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $313.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $195.50 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

