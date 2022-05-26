Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.94 Billion Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,505,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,326 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $1,940,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,268. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.22 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

