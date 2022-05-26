Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Billion Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771,090 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of AbbVie worth $2,211,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.57. 6,657,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,184 shares of company stock worth $86,426,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.