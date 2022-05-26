Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $929.58 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,679,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,536 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $929,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after purchasing an additional 938,635 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,463,000 after purchasing an additional 540,699 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,186,000 after purchasing an additional 505,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,644,000 after acquiring an additional 386,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 773,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,252,000 after acquiring an additional 353,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.73. 1,612,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,063. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

