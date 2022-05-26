Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,551,716 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 909,352 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Applied Materials worth $1,503,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $6.54 on Thursday, hitting $115.07. 9,171,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,551,171. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

