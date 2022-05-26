Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,892,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 321,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of Intuit worth $1,860,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $17.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $406.42. 3,507,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,645. The company has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.47. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.00.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

