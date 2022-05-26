Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 406,729 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.67% of Simon Property Group worth $878,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,939,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 189,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,237. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.