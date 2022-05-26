Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,264 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Sherwin-Williams worth $857,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

