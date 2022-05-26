NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.39-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $783.54 million.

NV5 Global stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.62. The stock had a trading volume of 97,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,433. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. NV5 Global has a one year low of $86.44 and a one year high of $141.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.42.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $188.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $365,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $1,109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,960,590. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1,730.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

