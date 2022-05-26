NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 45,334 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.51. 98,778,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,960,270. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.60 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.49.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

