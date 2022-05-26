Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $519.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will post $519.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $513.80 million to $522.20 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $353.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

NYSE:OSH traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,489. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $6,529,450 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2,509.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

