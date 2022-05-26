Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $53.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.20 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $29.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $222.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.20 million to $225.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $244.20 million, with estimates ranging from $239.00 million to $252.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,189. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $670.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.11. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

