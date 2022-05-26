Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider David A. Wolfort Sells 15,000 Shares

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 15,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $521,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,683.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZEUS stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $391.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 3.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 25.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

