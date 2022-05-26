ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $88.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $1,355,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

