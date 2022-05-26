OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
NYSE OCFT opened at $1.35 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $526.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.40.
OCFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.
