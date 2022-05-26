OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

NYSE OCFT opened at $1.35 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $526.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OCFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 368.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 321.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 96,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.