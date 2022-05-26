Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ooma updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,487. The firm has a market cap of $346.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. Ooma has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $24.89.

Get Ooma alerts:

OOMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ooma by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.