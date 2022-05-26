Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $11.00-$13.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.29.

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.92. 2,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $133.98.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $194,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

