Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Director Melissa Weiler Buys 8,000 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

