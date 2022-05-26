Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,070 ($13.46) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.37) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

LON:OXB opened at GBX 488.50 ($6.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 586.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 877.93. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of GBX 449.94 ($5.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,678 ($21.11). The company has a market capitalization of £469.27 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00.

In other news, insider Catherine Moukheibir bought 2,467 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 571 ($7.19) per share, for a total transaction of £14,086.57 ($17,725.64). Also, insider Stuart Paynter bought 3,915 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.39) per share, for a total transaction of £19,888.20 ($25,026.05).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

