Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Position Lifted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.07% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

In related news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $5,092,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,253. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

