PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.78

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

MPGPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PageGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised PageGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

Get PageGroup alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.