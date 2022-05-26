Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.26-$2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.43-$7.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $502.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,423. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $350.96 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.41.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $626.48.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,108 shares of company stock valued at $42,628,785. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,491 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

