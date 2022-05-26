Pangolin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $6.57 million and $1.06 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 162.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,157.56 or 1.21819646 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00025507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 452.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00500140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00032032 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,753,505 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars.

