Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the April 30th total of 3,485,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PTHRF remained flat at $$1.32 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,557. Pantheon Resources has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on Pantheon Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 280 ($3.52) in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

