PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAR. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.33.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

NYSE PAR opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,092,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,559 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,376,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,523,000 after buying an additional 205,158 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,345,000 after buying an additional 124,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in PAR Technology by 991.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after buying an additional 991,404 shares during the period.

About PAR Technology (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.