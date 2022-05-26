Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Acquires Shares of 250,365 Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

In other news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 13,439 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $268,645.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,077. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

