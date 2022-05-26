Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases 144,486 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 263.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144,486 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of Andersons worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Andersons by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Andersons by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Andersons by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 254,148 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Andersons by 17.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 227,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 24,375 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $1,060,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 16,250 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $727,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,396 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,168. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

